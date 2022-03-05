Report: Aaron Rodgers 'Truly Torn' on Returning to Packers for 2022 Season

AP Photo/Matt Ludtke

Even though the Green Bay Packers seem optimistic about having Aaron Rodgers in 2022, the reigning two-time NFL MVP reportedly isn't sure what he wants to do.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Rodgers is "truly torn" on where he wants to play next season.

Though Rapoport noted many people around the NFL expect Rodgers to stay with the Packers, he is still "going back and forth on what he wants."

"The forth has always been the Denver Broncos," Rapoport added (h/t NFL.com). "Ever since the Aaron Rodgers rumors started, the Denver Broncos has always been the potential trade location. I'm not saying anything is happening right now. It doesn't seem like the Packers have entertained any trade thoughts at all. But in Rodgers' mind, if he was not in Green Bay, it seems that (Denver) would be the other spot he'd want to be."

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine that he's trying to give Rodgers time and space as he continues to mull over his future.

"I told him, I don't wanna be overbearing and tell him every day how much we love him and how much we want him back," said LaFleur. "So you just wanna be respectful of his space and allow him to think through everything clearly without being annoying, I guess."

Rapoport reported last month that the relationship between Rodgers and the Packers is "in as good a spot as it has been in quite a long time" and there is a sense of "optimism" that he will return.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

General manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters this week he hasn't received any phone calls from opposing teams interested in a potential trade for Rodgers.

Gutekunst said he hopes Rodgers informs them of his decision, one way or another, before March 16.

"That's obviously the start of the new league year," he said. "There's a lot of decisions that have to be made before that. So that would be helpful. I would think we would know something before then."

After the Packers' 13-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round, Rodgers said he wanted to "take some time and have conversations with the folks around here, and then take some time away and make a decision—obviously before free agency."

Rodgers has one year remaining on his current contract, though Rapoport's report from February said the Packers would be willing to give him a new deal that would make him the highest-paid quarterback in the league.

A 17-year NFL veteran, Rodgers has shown no signs of slowing down. He led the NFL in completion percentage (70.7) and touchdown passes (48) in 2020. The 38-year-old threw for 4,115 yards and 37 touchdowns in 16 starts during the 2021 season.

The Packers have won three straight NFC North titles and have been the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs in each of the past two seasons.