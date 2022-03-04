NFL Rumors: Mitchell Trubisky Gaining 'Strong Momentum' Due to Changes in QB Market

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

One free-agent quarterback appears to be drawing more interest as the NFL offseason continues.

Mitchell Trubisky is "gaining strong momentum" with the quarterback trade market "seemingly drying up," according to Mike Klis of 9News, who adds he "should" get a starting job for the 2022 campaign with five teams desperate for a new signal-caller.

Klis mentioned the quarterback-desperate teams include the New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington Commanders and Denver Broncos.

Trade options are appearing to dwindle for those clubs, as reports came out stating that Aaron Rodgers would likely remain with the Green Bay Packers in 2022. In addition, the market for players like Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson will be highly competitive, making it difficult for any franchise to land them.

Interest in Trubisky shouldn't necessarily come as a surprise, however. He spent the 2021 season as a backup to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, and head coach Sean McDermott didn't even think the 2017 second overall pick would be back in 2022.

“I think it’s unrealistic to think we’re going to have him back,” McDermott told reporters. Bills general manager Brandon Beane added that he was sure Trubisky would "get a good opportunity to at least compete for a starting job" in 2022.

The 27-year-old couldn't be hitting the open market at a better time. The 2022 draft class doesn't have a surefire No. 1 quarterback, with Kenny Pickett, Desmond Ridder, Malik Willis, Matt Corral and Sam Howell among those set to be selected.

Trubisky has plenty of experience and would potentially be a better option over any of the incoming rookies. He spent the first four seasons of his career with the Chicago Bears, where he wasn't half bad.

The North Carolina product's best season came in 2018, when he went 11-3 and completed 66.6 percent of his passes for 3,223 yards and 24 touchdowns against 12 interceptions to earn a Pro Bowl selection.

Trubisky followed up the 2018 campaign with another season of more than 3,000 yards in 2019, but it was clear his play had dropped off. In 2020, he appeared in 10 games (nine starts) for the Bears, going 6-3 while completing 67.0 percent of his passes for 2,055 yards and 16 touchdowns against eight interceptions.

Trubisky had fallen out of favor in Chicago, and he eventually became a free agent and agreed to a one-year deal with the Bills.

It wouldn't be surprising to see Trubisky agree to a deal right when free agency begins on March 16.