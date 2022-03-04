Cowboys' Stephen Jones on Mike McCarthy: 'Feel Like He’s the Right Guy for Us'

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones appears confident in head coach Mike McCarthy despite his inability to win a playoff game in his first two seasons at the helm.

“I think his track record speaks for itself. He’s won a Super Bowl,” Jones said, according to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “He’s been to championship games. I love the way his leadership style is. He’s got a great pulse for our football team and just feel like he’s the right guy for us.”

McCarthy took over as head coach of the Cowboys before the 2020 campaign. He went 6-10 in his first season, and the franchise missed the playoffs for the second straight year.

The 2021 season was much better for the Cowboys, who finished with a 12-5 record and earned a berth in the wild-card round. However, they lost that game 23-17 to the San Francisco 49ers. It was an upsetting defeat as it looked like the team could have made a deep playoff run.

Jones' comments about McCarthy are also quite interesting because the 58-year-old hasn't led a team to the Super Bowl since 2011, when the Green Bay Packers won their fourth title.

Since then, the furthest McCarthy has been in the playoffs is the NFC Championship Game.

With players like Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Ezekiel Elliott, Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs, there's no reason the Cowboys can't compete with some of the league's best. If they fail to make the playoffs or make a deep run in 2022, fans' concerns about McCarthy will only continue to grow.