Patrick Ewing Plans to Return as Georgetown Basketball Coach After 6-Win Season

Georgetown men's basketball coach Patrick Ewing said Friday his plan is to return to the team next season:

It comes after Georgetown athletic director Lee Reed released a statement Wednesday supporting Ewing as the coach.

"Coach Ewing's dedication as well as his success in last year's Big East tournament is a testament to his leadership," Reed said in the statement. "This gives us confidence that he can strengthen our program going forward."

It should end any speculation about changes at head coach despite the Hoyas struggling to a 6-23 record in 2021-22. The team is 0-18 in Big East play heading into Saturday's season finale at Xavier.

Ewing is in his fifth season with the program, accumulating a 68-82 record in this span.

The lone bright spot during his tenure was last year's conference tournament, during which Georgetown won four games in four days to win the title after entering with a 9-12 record. The team suffered a first-round loss in the NCAA tournament against No. 5-seeded Colorado.

Despite the struggles, Ewing will seemingly get at least another year to turn things around.

The 59-year-old was one of the best players in school history, winning the Naismith award in 1984-85 while helping the team win the 1984 national championship. Georgetown went to the national title game three times in Ewing's four years with the program.