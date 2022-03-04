Jarvis Landry Rumors: Browns WR Unlikely to Agree to Restructured Contract

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jarvis Landry's resistance to adjusting his contract could bring an end to his tenure with the Cleveland Browns.

Per The Athletic's Jeff Howe and Zac Jackson, Landry and the Browns are "unlikely" to agree to terms on a restructured contract.

In a series of tweets on Feb. 22, Landry said he told Browns management he would like to return in 2022 and that the ball is in their court:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.