Jarvis Landry Rumors: Browns WR Unlikely to Agree to Restructured Contract

Jarvis Landry Rumors: Browns WR Unlikely to Agree to Restructured ContractMarch 5, 2022
Jarvis Landry's resistance to adjusting his contract could bring an end to his tenure with the Cleveland Browns.
Per The Athletic's Jeff Howe and Zac Jackson, Landry and the Browns are "unlikely" to agree to terms on a restructured contract.
In a series of tweets on Feb. 22, Landry said he told Browns management he would like to return in 2022 and that the ball is in their court:
1/2 Reality behind all this is I came back to play in the best shape of my life, I got hurt week 2 with a high grade MCL Sprain,Partial quad tear and bone bruise. Then came back way to early and ended up staying hurt the entire season. You never heard me mention anything about it
2/3 Also my media availability didn’t happen because I was focused on getting on the field as healthy as possible during the week and after games.. a strategic plan was set in place to be followed. I put the ball in CLE court by telling them I would like to stay but if not then
