Browns Rumors: Chris Godwin, Allen Robinson, WRs Interest CLE in Free Agency

The Cleveland Browns will look to upgrade at receiver in free agency, according to Jeff Howe and Zac Jackson of The Athletic.

The team reportedly has interest in free agents Chris Godwin, Mike Williams and Allen Robinson, and it will keep an eye on Dallas Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday the Cowboys will likely release Cooper this offseason.

This interest comes as part of an overhaul at the position for Cleveland.

Howe and Jackson reported the Browns will not re-sign free agent Rashard Higgins, and they are "unlikely" to agree to a restructured contract with Jarvis Landry. The squad can instead save $14.9 million by releasing the veteran, per Spotrac.

Per Spotrac, the team has $28.9 million in projected cap space to make changes could help improve a passing attack that ranked just 27th in the NFL last season.

Baker Mayfield was up-and-down at quarterback, but no one on the team finished with more than 600 receiving yards in 2021. Odell Beckham Jr. couldn't get in sync with Mayfield and was waived in November, while Landry set career lows with 52 catches for 570 yards and two touchdowns.

It could leave Donovan Peoples-Jones and Anthony Schwartz as the only returning receivers going into 2022. The two have just 58 career receptions between them.

This provides an opening for the team to sign a new No. 1 receiver.



Godwin could be the best fit as someone who can make plays all over the field. The star set a career high with 98 receptions last season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers—the 11th-best mark in the NFL—while adding 1,103 yards and five touchdowns. He has been a reliable weapon near the line of scrimmage while also excelling in the red zone with 28 touchdowns over the last four years.

Williams is more of a deep threat with his 16.1 yards per reception ranking fourth among active players. He set a personal best with 1,146 yards in 2021 and can use his size at 6'4", 218 pounds to win 50/50 balls.

Though Godwin and Williams have never been clear No. 1 options on their own team, they each have the talent to handle the role in Cleveland.

Robinson and Cooper would be riskier moves as each are coming off disappointing seasons, but the Browns could end up getting great value for high-upside players.