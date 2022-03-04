Patriots Rumors: JC Jackson Expected to Hit Free Agency Rather Than Get Franchise Tag

Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New England Patriots are not expected to use the franchise tag on cornerback J.C. Jackson, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:

The decision will allow Jackson to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

The 26-year-old was named second-team All-Pro in 2021 and earned his first Pro Bowl selection after totaling eight interceptions and a league-high 23 passes defended.

Last season was far from a fluke for Jackson, who was voted by NFL personnel as a top-10 cornerback entering the season, even when overshadowed by Stephon Gilmore. The undrafted player had nine interceptions in 2020 and has 25 picks in his four-year career, enough to rank 15th among all active players.

No one selected in the 2018 draft—where Jackson was overlooked—has more than 13 interceptions in his career.

Despite his success, the Patriots hadn't contacted Jackson to discuss a new contract.

"I guess they feel like they don't need me," Jackson told Phil Perry of NBC Sports last month. "I guess I can't be that important to them. I know I am, but they're not showing me."

The Patriots could have kept him under team control with the franchise tag, which is projected to be $17.295 for cornerbacks, per OverTheCap. It seems the team will instead let the talented player hit the open market.

It should lead to a big payday for Jackson, who is listed as the top cornerback and No. 6 overall player available by Pro Football Focus.

The Patriots, meanwhile, could be short-handed at cornerback after losing both Jackson and Gilmore in the course of a year. Jalen Mills should provide some stability, but the team might need big jumps from Myles Bryant and Joejuan Williams in 2022.