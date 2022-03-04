Bills' Cole Beasley Given Permission to Seek Trade, GM Says 'No Door Has Been Closed'

AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

The Buffalo Bills have granted wide receiver Cole Beasley and his representatives the opportunity to seek out a potential trade.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane told Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network the team remains open to keeping Beasley for the 2022 season if no deal is found:

The 32-year-old Texas native has one season left on the four-year, $29 million contract he signed with Buffalo in 2019. He spent the first seven years of his career with the Dallas Cowboys.

Beasley, one of the NFL's premier slot receivers, is coming off a 2021 campaign when he matched his career high with 82 receptions. His yards per reception (8.5) equaled the lowest mark of his career, however, and he scored just one touchdown in 16 appearances.

In October, he caused a stir by saying on his since-deleted Twitter account he was being booed during home games because of his "pro-choice" stance on the COVID-19 vaccines.

ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported in December that Beasley was fined an estimated $100,000 during the 2021 season for various violations of the league's COVID-19 protocols. He also missed the team's Week 16 game against the New England Patriots after a positive coronavirus test result.

Beasley, who said he dealt with mild symptoms, wrote on Instagram at the time: "Just to be clear COVID is not keeping me out of this game. The rules are."

The Bills would probably refer a quick resolution because the veteran's potential replacement in the slot, Isaiah McKenzie, is set to become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins March 16.

McKenzie tallied 11 catches for 125 yards and a touchdown in the Week 16 win over the Pats while Beasley was out.

Buffalo would save $6.1 million against the 2022 salary cap if Beasley is traded or released.

That said, the Bills are in win-now mode and quarterback Josh Allen has found consistent success targeting the slot in recent years, so a move is unlikely unless the front office has lined up a replacement. That's why Beane hedged his bets in his comments to Garafolo.

Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis are set to lead Buffalo's receiving corps in 2022 as fellow outside target Emmanuel Sanders is also set to hit the free-agent market.