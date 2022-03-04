Sean McVay Lobbies for Rams to Re-Sign Odell Beckham Jr. to Contract in Free Agency

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay expressed hope Friday that the Rams will re-sign wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency.

Speaking to Adam Schein on SiriusXM's Mad Dog Sports Radio, McVay praised Beckham and explained why he would like to see him back in a Rams uniform:

McVay said he "definitely" wants the Rams to re-sign OBJ and wants to be able to work with him for "many more years."

While Beckham is set to hit free agency this offseason, his perceived value on the open market is unclear since he suffered a torn ACL in the Rams' 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

