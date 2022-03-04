Cowboys Rumors: Amari Cooper 'Likely' to Be Released by DAL to Free Salary-Cap Space

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly set to release wide receiver Amari Cooper before the new NFL league year begins March 16.

ESPN's Adam Schefter and Field Yates provided full details Friday about the expected roster move:

Cooper is under contract with the Cowboys through 2024 on a five-year, $100 million deal he signed in 2020.

Dallas needs some financial flexibility heading into the offseason, however, as it sits a projected $21.2 million above the salary cap, per Spotrac. Releasing the 27-year-old wideout would eliminate a major chunk of that deficit.

Cooper has recorded 292 catches for 3,893 yards and 27 touchdowns in 56 games across four seasons with the Cowboys since being acquired in a 2018 trade with the Las Vegas Raiders. His receiving yardage ranks 12th in the NFL over that span.

Despite that strong production, Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson reported the decision to cut the Miami native is part of the team's plan to sign fellow receiver Michael Gallup, a potential unrestricted free agent, to a long-term contract extension.

Gallup, 26, missed most of the 2021 season's first half because of a calf injury and then suffered a torn ACL in Week 17, which leaves his status for the start of next season up in the air.

If Gallup is re-signed, the Cowboys still have several key potential free agents. The group includes defensive end Randy Gregory, linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, guard Connor Williams, tight end Dalton Schultz and wide receiver Cedrick Wilson.

Even with CeeDee Lamb and Gallup, the Cowboys will likely be in the market for at least one wideout in free agency or the draft, as a key part of their offensive success in 2021 was the high number of targets at the disposal of quarterback Dak Prescott.

Meanwhile, Cooper should have no trouble attracting interest on the open market. He's tallied at least 68 catches in six of his seven NFL seasons and hauled in 46 touchdowns in 108 career games.

The four-time Pro Bowl selection is a perfect No. 2 receiver for a contender or a potential top target on a team seeking to upgrade its passing attack.