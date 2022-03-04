Saquon Barkley Trade Rumors: NFL Insiders Reveal Potential Return for Star RB

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

The New York Giants have already started cleaning house under the new regime of general manager Joe Schoen, who has said he's looking to clear $40 million of the Giants' books.

Of note, they've released running back Devontae Booker and tight end Kyle Rudolph and reportedly asked wide receiver Sterling Shepard to take a big pay cut, per Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post.

One of the biggest questions still left to ponder is the status of running back Saquon Barkley, and SNY's Ralph Vacchiano spoke with some rival executives around the league at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis about him.

"Right now, Barkley's highest value is to the Giants," one league executive said.

"He's one of their most popular players. If he's healthy, he might be one of their best weapons. And clearing $7.2 million off the books isn't going to solve all their problems, so there's no reason to trade him just to trade him."

Barkley has one year left on his rookie deal after the Giants picked up his fifth-year option last April.

Sources told Vacchiano that the Giants wouldn't get more than a conditional fourth- or fifth-round draft pick in return for Barkley. In addition, the fourth-rounder may not be possible unless the G-Men picked up some of his salary.

Barkley starred in the NFL over his first two seasons, leading the league with 2,028 scrimmage yards during his 2018 rookie year after the Giants spent the No. 2 overall draft pick on the Penn State star. He had another solid 2019 season (1,441 yards, eight touchdowns) but has been limited by injuries ever since.

A torn ACL suffered in Week 2 of the 2020 season ended his year early. He then missed four more games due to injury in 2021 and did not look the same as he did pre-ACL tear, amassing just 3.7 yards per carry and 856 total scrimmage yards.

Barkley is electric at his best, but the devaluation of the running back position, his contract expiring after 2022, his lengthy injury history and the Giants need to fill a ton of holes may force Big Blue's hand. If he's not gone this year via trade or release, then it's looking like that might be the case after 2022.