Former Patriots DB Devin McCourty Training with Intention of Playing in 2022

It appears Devin McCourty plans on returning for a 13th NFL season.

The New England Patriots defensive back told NBC Sports Boston's Tom E. Curran this week that he is "training with the intention of playing in 2022."

After New England's Wild Card loss to the Buffalo Bills in January, McCourty told reporters he would take his time deciding on his future. Now that he's gearing up for a return, his next step is to figure out if he would like to stay in Foxborough or test the open waters.

The 34-year-old is set for free agency after spending the last 12 seasons with the Patriots.

New England selected McCourty in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft. Since then, he has helped the team win three Super Bowl titles and also been selected to two Pro Bowls. In 188 career regular-season games, the Rutgers product has recorded 31 interceptions, 102 passes defended, 11 forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, three sacks and 900 combined tackles.

While McCourty's best days are behind him, he was still a big contributor for the Patriots defense last season, recording three interceptions, 10 passes defended and 60 tackles.

It's unclear if the Patriots have plans to bring McCourty back, but they have a hole at the position after Patrick Chung retired last offseason and trading Stephon Gilmore midseason. In addition, the team could potentially lose J.C. Jackson this offseason, so signing McCourty could eventually become a priority.

New England has let McCourty hit free agency twice before, first in 2015 and again in 2020. The franchise re-signed him on both occasions.

The Patriots had one of the best defenses in the NFL last season, and bringing McCourty back for the 2022 campaign will only help them in their pursuit to remain an elite unit.