The Undertaker on Vince McMahon Serving as WWE HOF Inductor: One Final Ride Together

Photo credit should read AMER HILABI/AFP via Getty Images

The Undertaker "couldn’t think of anyone better" to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame than company chairman Vince McMahon.

The Deadman offered his thoughts Thursday after WWE confirmed McMahon will welcome him into the Hall:

Through his decades in the ring, The Undertaker has feuded with plenty of legends who would've been similarly suited to induct him. Kane, Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels and Triple H immediately come to mind.

But no one figure has followed the 56-year-old across his run more than McMahon. McMahon began tearing up when discussing the importance of The Undertaker during The Last Ride documentary series on WWE Network.

Now, the pair will be able to enjoy the crowning moment of The Phenom's incredible career.