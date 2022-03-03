Ukraine Petitions FIFA to Postpone WC Playoff vs. Scotland Amid Russian Invasion

Masashi Hara - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

The Ukrainian Association of Football has formally requested that FIFA postpone the Ukrainian men's national soccer team's March 24 World Cup playoff semifinal against Scotland due to Russia's ongoing invasion of the country.

Per ESPN FC's Mark Ogden, FIFA acknowledged Ukraine's request and said it is in "regular contact with UEFA and the Scottish Football Association to find an appropriate solution."

Sources told Ogden that there's a possibility the match could be rescheduled for June, provided the situation in Ukraine can be settled.

There are clear issues with Ukraine playing in a few weeks, as Ogden noted:

"A government mandate has been issued in Ukraine for all males between the age of 18 and 60 to remain in the country, and sources have said that the national team players are determined to respond to that call and not leave their homes and families.

"The players have also been unable to train since the outbreak of hostilities, so the prospect of preparing for, and playing against, Scotland later this month has been regarded in recent days by the UAF, UEFA and FIFA as unrealistic."

Ukraine finished second in Group D in the first round of UEFA World Cup qualifying thanks to a record of two wins, six draws and no losses. First place went to France, which automatically advanced to the World Cup.

Ukraine's path to the World Cup was not yet over, however, as it moved onto the second round of qualifying by virtue of its second-place group finish.

Ukraine was among 12 teams drawn into three separate groups of four. The teams in each of those three groups were scheduled to conduct single-leg tournaments, with the three winners going to the World Cup.

Ukraine was drawn into a group with Scotland, Wales and Austria. Wales is hosting Austria for a semifinal on March 24. Scotland is scheduled to host Ukraine on the same day in Glasgow's Hampden Park.

For now, the semifinal winners are scheduled to face off on March 29 in either Cardiff or Vienna, depending on the winner of the Wales-Austria match.

FIFA has already suspended Russia from all international soccer competitions in light of the invasion. Russia had earned a spot in the second-round qualifying tournament with Sweden, Poland and the Czech Republic.

Those three countries' football associations previously announced that they refused to play Russia regardless of the competition's location. None of them will, as that qualifier is now a three-team playoff.

The World Cup is scheduled to be held in Qatar from November 21-December 18.