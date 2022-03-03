Pat McAfee Offered WWE WrestleMania 38 Match by Vince McMahon; Opponent TBD

Source: WWE.com

Vince McMahon's much-anticipated appearance on Thursday's episode of The Pat McAfee Show resulted in the WWE chairman presenting Pat McAfee with an offer he couldn't refuse.

When McAfee was attempting to wrap up the interview, McMahon stopped to offer the Friday Night SmackDown announcer a match at WrestleMania 38.

