WWE Terminates Broadcast Relationships with Russia After Invasion of Ukraine

Johnny Milano/Bloomberg via Getty Images

WWE announced Thursday that it has terminated its television and streaming deals in Russia amid the country's ongoing military invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement, the company noted that its partnership with Russian broadcaster Match has ended and WWE Network will no longer be available in Russia, effective immediately.

WWE added that the move means weekly shows like Raw, SmackDown and NXT will no longer be available in Russia, nor will pay-per-views such as the upcoming WrestleMania 38.

