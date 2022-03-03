Formula 1 Ends Contract with Russian Grand Prix After Invasion of Ukraine

ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images

Formula One announced Thursday that it has terminated its contract with the promoter of the Russian Grand Prix.

According to ESPN's Laurence Edmondson, F1 released the following statement regarding the decision on Thursday: "Formula One can confirm it has terminated its contract with the Russian Grand Prix promoter meaning Russia will not have a race in the future."

The Russian Grand Prix, which has been part of Formula One's schedule since 2014, was set to run in September at Sochi Autodrom in Krasnodar Krai.

F1's decision to sever ties with the Russian Grand Prix comes on the heels of Russia's government launching an invasion against Ukraine last week.

Formula 1 is one of many sports leagues and bodies to have reacted with sanctions against Russian teams or athletes, or the country itself.

Last month, the International Olympic Committee called for sports governing bodies to cancel or move all events scheduled to take place in Russia or Belarus. That came on the heels of UEFA moving the men's Champions League final from St. Petersburg to Paris.

Additionally, FIFA announced that Russia will not be permitted to compete in the 2022 World Cup, while the Russian women's national team will be kept out of the 2022 European Championships.

On Tuesday, the FIA, the governing body in motorsports, announced that Russian and Belarusian drivers can continue racing this season, but they must do so under a neutral flag.

It was later announced by Motorsport UK, however, that Russian drivers will not be allowed to take part in the British Grand Prix on July 3.

Nikita Mazepin, 23, is the most high-profile Russian driver after finishing 21st in the Formula One standings last season while driving for Haas.

As of now, Mazepin will not be part of the British Grand Prix field, although that could change if he manages to obtain a license from another country.

There are currently 22 races on the 2022 Formula 1 schedule following the elimination of the Russian Grand Prix. The season opener will take place March 20 in the form of the Bahrain Grand Prix.