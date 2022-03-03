Tennessee Raises over $235K for Zakai Zeigler After Family Home Destroyed by Fire

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Tennessee Volunteers officially approved and promoted a GoFundMe fundraiser for freshman guard Zakai Zeigler after a fire destroyed his Queens home in New York City, according to Grant Ramey of 247Sports.com.

Just hours into the fundraiser, over $235,000 had already been raised for Zeigler's family.

"We have been absolutely blown away by the outpouring of support and generosity!" Zeigler wrote on the GoFundMe page. "Any contributions above and beyond our final losses/expenses will be donated to charity. Thank you to everyone who has given."

"Our administration did a terrific job," Tennessee men's basketball head coach Rick Barnes added on Tuesday night. "Once they got the news they jumped on it and got after it. Been doing what they have to do to get things in order so that we can help."