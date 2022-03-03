Dolphins GM Confirms Sean Payton Rumors, Says He Had No Conversations About Tom Brady

Eric Espada/Getty Images

It had been rumored this week that the Miami Dolphins had hopes of pairing the now-retired Sean Payton and Tom Brady together as the team's new head coach and quarterback this offseason.

On Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier confirmed to reporters that the team reached out to the New Orleans Saints to gauge Payton's availability before his retirement. However, Grier said the team had "no conversations" about bringing in Brady.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.