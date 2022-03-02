NFL Rumors: Cardinals WR Christian Kirk Expected to Have 'Hot Market' in Free Agency

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk is entering free agency for the first time in his NFL career, and he's expected to have a number of suitors.

According to Josh Weinfuss of ESPN, there will be a "hot market" for Kirk this offseason.

A second-round pick in 2018, Kirk put up the best numbers of his career last season. He led the Cardinals with 77 catches and 982 receiving yards while adding five touchdowns.

Kirk emerged as the team's top wideout after three-time All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins underwent season-ending knee surgery following Week 14. Kirk finished with a team-high 103 targets.

The 25-year-old Texas A&M product is sure to draw attention from receiver-needy teams when free agency opens March 14. But the Cardinals would be wise to make a run at retaining Kirk as a means to appease star quarterback Kyler Murray.

On Monday, Murray's agent, Erik Burkhardt, released a lengthy statement (via ESPN's Adam Schefter) declaring that his client wants a contract extension. But the statement also stressed that Murray desires the team to build a roster to perennially contend for a Super Bowl. Re-signing one of his favorite targets in Kirk could go a long way toward keeping him happy.