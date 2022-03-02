Aaron Rodgers Had 'Significant Role' in Packers Hiring of QB Coach, per Matt LaFleur

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

As the NFL world waits to see if Aaron Rodgers will return to the Green Bay Packers, he at least had major say in the team's decision at quarterbacks coach this offseason.

"A significant role," head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters when asked how much impact the signal-caller had in the process to hire Tom Clements as the new quarterbacks coach.

Yet LaFleur did not say whether that means Rodgers is coming back to the only NFL team he has ever known.

That Rodgers had a say is notable since he lost multiple coaches he worked closely with this past season. Nathaniel Hackett went from Green Bay's offensive coordinator to head coach of the Denver Broncos, and Luke Getsy went from the Packers' quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator to offensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears.

Such significant personnel change could factor into Rodgers' decision-making process, although the fact that he had a role in choosing Clements is probably welcome news for Packers fans.

Clements brings plenty of NFL experience to the Packers, including time on the team's staff. He was on the offensive staff for Green Bay from 2006 through 2016 and has also been on coaching staffs for the Pittsburgh Steelers, New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and, most recently, the Arizona Cardinals.

The team's announcement of the hiring even highlighted Rodgers' success when Clements was on the sidelines, noting he was a two-time league MVP and six-time Pro Bowler who became the first quarterback in league history to finish with a 100-plus rating in six straight seasons (2009-14) during that span.

There is plenty of familiarity in place, although Rodgers told the Pat McAfee Show on Feb. 22 that he has not yet decided whether he will return, retire or perhaps request a trade.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine that he has not received any trade inquiries regarding the future Hall of Famer.

"Not at all," Gutekunst said. "Not at all. Not a single person."

Whatever Rodgers decides will go a long way toward determining the NFC race in 2022, as his return would likely place the Packers firmly on the shortlist of realistic Super Bowl contenders.