Steelers Rumors: ESPN's Louis Riddick Interviews for GM Job to Replace Kevin Colbert

Monday Night Football analyst Louis Riddick reportedly completed his interview with the Pittsburgh Steelers about their upcoming general manager vacancy.

The Steelers announced in January that Kevin Colbert would step down as the team's GM following the 2022 NFL draft in late April.

Riddick was previously reported as a potential candidate, and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday the interview formally took place this week at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

The timing of Colbert's exit is a bit out of the ordinary because it means the new GM will inherit the Steelers roster after the key parts of the offseason—the first six weeks of free agency and the draft—are already in the rearview mirror.

That's especially important this year because Pittsburgh is in the market to replace Ben Roethlisberger, the team's longtime starting quarterback who retired following the 2021 campaign.

Rooney confirmed when Colbert's departure was announced a hire wouldn't be made until after the draft, meaning his replacement seemingly won't be involved in any conversations about building the initial roster for 2022.

"A GM has a lot of responsibilities these days and we'll be hiring somebody who can fulfill all those responsibilities, which No. 1 includes being a talent evaluator and putting our draft together and everything else that goes with working as a GM in the NFL today. Having said that, we're looking for somebody who fits with the way we're structured and our culture. We're not really planning to change our own structure here."

Nevertheless, the Steelers have cast a wide net during their search and generated ample interest in the position despite the unique timing of the transition.

Riddick, a former NFL safety, has drawn mostly positive reviews for his work at ESPN, first as a general football analyst and then in the MNF broadcast booth.

The 52-year-old Pennsylvania native previously spent 13 years in front-office positions with the Washington Football Team and Philadelphia Eagles. He reached the role of director of pro personnel for both teams, but he'd be a first-time general manager if hired.

Whether it's Riddick or another one of the candidates, the next Steelers GM's most important task will be finding a new long-term answer at quarterback, assuming the team doesn't make a blockbuster trade before they take over the roster.