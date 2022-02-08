NFL Rumors: Steelers to Interview ESPN's Louis Riddick for GM Opening

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

With Kevin Colbert set to step down after the 2022 NFL draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers are setting up interviews to find a new general manager.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Steelers have an interview scheduled with ESPN Monday Night Football analyst Louis Riddick.

Riddick has interviewed with multiple teams about becoming a general manager in recent years. He spoke with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans and Detroit Lions last year.

Jeff Schultz of The Athletic reported in December 2020 that Riddick was also on the list of candidates being considered by the Atlanta Falcons.

In a Jan. 2022 interview with Joe Reedy of the Associated Press, Riddick said he still has hopes of becoming an NFL general manager:

"I have always been very up front, starting with (ESPN president) Jimmy Pitaro that this is not a situation where I’m going, ‘I want to get back to the NFL.’ If teams call and want to talk to me about being a general manager, then I have a definite interest in that kind of thing because it’s always been a career goal of mine, and it’s always been a challenge that I have been interested in. And if it were to be something that was a great fit for them and me, then sure, then we would take it down the road and see how far it would go."

ESPN originally hired Riddick in 2013 as an NFL analyst. He took over as a color commentator for the network's coverage of Monday Night Football starting with the 2019 season.

Prior to working in television, Riddick spent 13 seasons working in NFL front offices. He began as a pro scout with the Washington Football Team in 2001 before being promoted to director of pro personnel in 2005.

The Philadelphia Eagles hired Riddick as a pro scout for the 2008 season. He worked with the organization as assistant director of pro personnel (2009) and director of pro personnel (2010-13).

Riddick also had a six-year career in the NFL as a player with the Falcons, Cleveland Browns and Oakland Raiders from 1992-98.

Colbert has worked in Pittsburgh's front office since 2000. He took over as general manager in 2010 and added the title of vice president in 2016. The 65-year-old won two Super Bowl titles in 2005 and 2008 during his tenure with the club.