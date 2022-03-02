Former Ukrainian Biathlete Yevhen Malyshev Dies Aged 19 Fighting Russian Invasion

AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali

Former Ukranian biathlete Yevhen Malyshev died at the age of 19 while serving in the Ukrainian military against the Russian invasion, the International Biathlon Union announced Wednesday.

"The executive board once again condemns the Russian attacks on Ukraine and the support provided by Belarus," the IBU said.

The Ukrainian Biathlon Federation also provided a statement in a press release, via Marca:

"The Federation reports the tragic death of a member of the national team of Ukraine of the Kharkiv juniors, Yevhen Malyshev, born in 2002. The athlete ended his career two years ago. We express our deepest condolences to his family, friends and loved ones. Eternal memory."

According to TMZ Sports, Malyshev was on Ukraine's biathlon junior team in 2018, but he stopped competing in 2020.

Multiple former athletes have been killed since Russia began its attack on Ukraine last week, including soccer players Vitalii Sapylo and Dmytro Martynenko.

Former boxing heavyweight champion Vitali Klitschko, now the mayor of Kyiv, has said he plans to take on arms to defend the country. His brother Wladimir, also a former heavyweight champion, joined Ukraine's reserve army in February.