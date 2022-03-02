WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall Hospitalized After Suffering Broken Hip Injury in Fall

Rick Kern/Getty Images for Stella Artois

WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall is reportedly recovering in a hospital after breaking his hip in a fall.

According to TMZ Sports, former pro wrestling promoter Jerry Jarrett wrote on his Facebook page: "Just got off the phone with my friend Scott Hall. He fell and broke his hip and he's in the hospital. Prayers will help him recover."

Hall, 63, underwent hip replacement surgery in 2013 after fellow WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page helped him raise $80,000 for the procedure and other medical expenses.

Fans likely best remember Hall for his time in WCW wrestling under his own name, as well as his stint in WWE as Razor Ramon.

Hall broke into the business in 1984 and spent years in AWA and WCW before finally getting his shot with WWE in 1992. He wrestled under the Ramon moniker from 1992 to 1996, winning the Intercontinental Championship four times.

In 1996, Hall left WWE along with close friend Kevin Nash and returned to WCW. They were among the first major players to make the jump from WWE to WCW during the Monday Night War, and they changed the complexion of wrestling.

Along with Hulk Hogan, Hall and Nash formed one of the most successful stables in professional wrestling history in the New World Order or nWo.

While in WCW from 1996 to 2000, Hall was a seven-time World Tag Team Champion, a two-time United States Heavyweight Champion and a one-time World Television Champion.

Hall briefly returned to WWE with Hogan and Nash in 2002 after WWE purchased WCW, and he also spent time in TNA.

He earned induction into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014.

Hall became one of the few performers inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on multiple occasions when he went in as part of the nWo in 2020.

Working under a legends contract with WWE, Hall has made sporadic appearances for the company over the past several years.

Per Ethan Renner of F4WOnline, Hall is scheduled to be part of the WrestleCon convention during WrestleMania 38 weekend in Dallas next month.

Neither Hall nor WrestleCon has made any announcements regarding whether the injury will prevent him from appearing.