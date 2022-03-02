Jim Boeheim's Wife Juli Reportedly Robbed at Gunpoint in Syracuse

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Syracuse University

Juli Boeheim, the wife of Syracuse men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim, was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon, per Christie Casciano and Erik Columbia of Local SYR.

According to the Syracuse Police Department, a male suspect started a conversation with Boeheim in her car at the Destiny USA Mall before he pulled out a gun and grabbed her purse.

Police said no one was injured in the incident.

The suspect drove away with two others in a nearby car that had been stolen, per Chris Libonati of Syracuse.com. Police are still searching for the suspect.

Juli and Jim Boeheim have been married since 1997, with Jim serving as the Syracuse basketball coach since 1976. Two of their kids, Jimmy and Buddy Boeheim, are currently on the Syracuse roster. Jamie Boeheim played one season for the University of Rochester women's basketball team.