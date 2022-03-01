Packers GM Says He Hasn't Received Aaron Rodgers Trade Offers: 'Not at All'

AP Photo/Matt Ludtke

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst claimed he hasn't received any trade offers for Aaron Rodgers this offseason.

"Not at all," Gutekunst told reporters Tuesday. "Not at all. Not a single person."

Rodgers remains under contract with the Packers, but he told The Pat McAfee Show that he has not made a decision on his future. The quarterback could request a trade, as he did last offseason, or retire instead of staying with the Packers.

Gutekunst hasn't committed to trading Rodgers even if the veteran does want to leave.

"Those are some hypotheticals that I don't think we're going to go down those roads right now," the GM said last month.

There would still clearly be plenty of interest around the league if Rodgers wants to leave.

The 38-year-old has won the NFL MVP in each of the last two years, giving him four for his career. He finished last season with 4,115 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and just four interceptions, leading the league with a 111.9 passer rating.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported "several teams have expressed some level of interest" in Rodgers, with the Denver Broncos considered a top contender after hiring former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as the new head coach.

"Everything's on the table," Broncos general manager George Paton said Tuesday when asked about potentially trading for a quarterback.

The Washington Commanders, Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers were also listed by Howe as teams that could look to upgrade at quarterback.

Even if there have been no formal offers for Rodgers to this point, Gutekunst likely won't be short on options this offseason.