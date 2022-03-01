Broncos GM: 'Everything's on the Table' in Pursuit of QB Amid Aaron Rodgers Rumors

Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Denver Broncos aren't closing the door on any option when it comes to the quarterback position, including trading for Aaron Rodgers.

While Broncos general manager George Paton cannot publicly mention Rodgers, Jeff Legwold of ESPN explained the AFC West team has "been an oft-discussed landing spot" should the Green Bay Packers choose to trade him. That context is all the more notable when considering Paton's response when asked if he would deal multiple first-round picks for a signal-caller.

"I just think that's the flexibility you have when you have a lot of picks," he said. "We have 11 picks, so if we had to give a little to go get a player, we can do it, and it's not going to handcuff you for the draft ... Everything's on the table; we do like having picks."

There is plenty of quarterback uncertainty at this point in the offseason, with Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson and Jimmy Garoppolo among those who could feasibly change teams depending on how things play out.

There are also some notable free agents in Teddy Bridgewater, Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota, one of whom the Broncos are familiar with after he played 14 games for Denver in 2021.

"I wouldn't say multiple, but there are some ones we like that are very appealing, including Teddy," Paton said when asked if there were multiple free-agent options at quarterback who interest him. "Teddy's a guy, you know how I feel about Teddy.

"I know the coaches watched him, they had a lot of good things to say about Teddy, the new coaches. We're just going to keep everything open with the quarterback position. We know how important it is ... I know everyone is champing at the bit to get one, and so are we."

Bridgewater completed 66.9 percent of his passes for 3,052 yards, 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions while adding 106 yards and two scores on the ground for Denver last season.

While the 2015 Pro Bowler is a solid veteran option, he is nowhere near Rodgers. After all, the Packers signal-caller is a future Hall of Famer who is coming off the fourth MVP season of his illustrious career.

Rodgers just so happened to win the past two MVPs with Nathaniel Hackett as Green Bay's offensive coordinator. Hackett is now the head coach of the Broncos, so it would be something of a familiar and soft landing spot for the quarterback if he were traded to Denver.

For now, the AFC West team has Drew Lock under contract and Brett Rypien in restricted free agency. That doesn't sound like a depth chart ready to compete with the likes of Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert in the division, so look for the team to make at least one move via trade, the draft or free agency.

If Denver were to acquire Rodgers, the entire AFC playoff race would be dramatically impacted.