Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury Hasn't Spoken to Kyler Murray amid Rumors of Tension

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Tuesday that he has not been in touch with Kyler Murray amid the latest contract dispute (0:22):

Kingsbury said the situation is "part of the business."

This comes after Murray's agent, Erik Burkhardt, released a statement to ESPN's Adam Schefter discussing the quarterback's contract situation. It said Murray wants to be the Cardinals' long-term quarterback but that "actions speak much louder than words."

Murray has produced an impressive resume in his first three years in the NFL, earning two Pro Bowl selections after winning Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2019. He led the Cardinals to their first playoff appearance since 2015, although the squad suffered a first-round loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

Things have gotten worse since the playoff loss, with ESPN's Chris Mortensen reporting a divide between the two sides:

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the Cardinals want Murray to become more of a leader.

Murray posted an apparent response to the reports on social media, saying, "all of this nonsense is not what I'm about."

Kingsbury said Tuesday the organization wants Murray to be the long-term quarterback, but the limited communication could be a concern.

The 2019 No. 1 overall draft pick has an $11.4 million cap hit in 2022, while the team can exercise a fifth-year option to keep him under contract through 2023. It's clear Murray's side wants a new deal before that—one that would raise his salary closer to the top quarterbacks in the NFL.