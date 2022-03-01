Colts GM Discusses Carson Wentz's Future amid Rumors: 'We're Working Through It'

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

The Indianapolis Colts still aren't sure what they will do with quarterback Carson Wentz this offseason.

"I don't have the direct answer for you," general manager Chris Ballard said Tuesday, per ESPN's Field Yates. "We're working through it. … Ultimately we'll do what's best for the Colts."

Ballard's comments come after ESPN's Chris Mortensen (h/t Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus) reported last month that Wentz's future with the team was "bleak" and that the Colts will "probably" either trade or release him prior to March 19, when $15 million in base salary becomes guaranteed.

However, Mike Sando of The Athletic reported last month that Indianapolis could instead look to "leverage Wentz's poor performance in 2021 to renegotiate his contract rather than cut him outright."

Regardless of what happens, the AFC South team probably wasn't hoping to be in this situation when it traded a 2021 third-round pick and what ended up as a 2022 first-round pick to acquire Wentz from the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of the 2021 season.

But Ballard isn't letting past decisions impact future ones:

Wentz's first season with the Colts was fairly emblematic of the team as a whole. After all, his overall numbers were respectable, as was Indianapolis' 9-8 record, but the struggles at the end of the campaign overshadowed everything else.

The North Dakota State product completed 62.4 percent of his passes for 3,563 yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions overall. However, he threw for zero or one touchdown in six of the final eight games and went over 200 yards through the air just twice in that span.

He also had an interception and lost a fumble while leading the offense to a mere 11 points in a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the regular-season finale. Indianapolis missed the playoffs because of that defeat to the team that finished with the league's worst record at 3-14.

The inconsistency echoed that of the Colts, which started 1-4, rallied to 9-6 and then missed the postseason entirely by losing the last two games.

Now the team is left with a quarterback decision on its hands that will likely shape how the 2022 campaign will unfold.