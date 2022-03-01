Melvin Gordon III Contract Interests Broncos in 2022 NFL Free Agency, GM Paton Says

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton said the team is interested in bringing back free-agent running back Melvin Gordon III.

"I've had really good discussions with Melvin. I'd like to have him back," Paton told reporters Tuesday.

Gordon is set to hit free agency after spending the last two seasons with Denver. He rushed for 918 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021 while splitting the workload with rookie Javonte Williams.

Even if Gordon returns next season, he'd probably do so in a lesser role—and at a lesser salary after making $16 million over his two-year deal.

Williams looked very much the part of a three-down back when given the chance, highlighted by his 178 total yards against the Kansas City Chiefs in December in his lone start. The Broncos would likely prefer Williams becomes a clear 1A option with Gordon or another veteran back mixing in.

Gordon will turn 29 in April and may be amenable to a lesser role to extend his career. He already has 1,477 carries and 284 receptions in seven seasons worth of NFL milage, though he's shown little sign of decline. Two of Gordon's three best yards-per-carry figures came with Denver.

The Broncos' main offensive priority this offseason will be finding a long-term quarterback. The franchise has tried and failed numerous options behind center since Peyton Manning's retirement after the 2015 season, with Teddy Bridgewater being the latest.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Bridgewater will be an unrestricted free agent, and Denver is widely expected to pursue an upgrade. It's possible Gordon takes a back seat until the quarterback situation is settled.