Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren Headlines 2022 Naismith Men's DPOY Semifinalists

AP Photo/Young Kwak

Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren and Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe headline the semifinalists for the 2022 Naismith Men's Defensive Player of the Year Award.

Here's a look at the complete group of 10 semifinalists announced Tuesday:

Caleb McConnell, G, Rutgers

Chet Holmgren, C, Gonzaga

Christian Koloko, C, Arizona

Jacob Gilyard, G, Richmond

Jamarion Sharp, C, Western Kentucky

Kevin McCullar, G, Texas Tech

Mark Williams, C, Duke

Oscar Tshiebwe, F, Kentucky

Tari Eason, F, LSU

Walker Kessler, F, Auburn

Holmgren and Tshiebwe also figure to rank among the top contenders for the overall college basketball Player of the Year Awards.

The Gonzaga center is averaging 8.0 defensive rebounds, 3.5 blocks and 0.7 steals through 27 games while leading a Bulldogs defense that has allowed the nation's lowest opponents' effective field-goal percentage (42.7), per TeamRankings.

Tshiebwe leads the country in rebounds per game (15.3), including 9.9 defensive boards per contest, while averaging 1.8 steals and 1.5 blocks across 29 appearances.

They face plenty of competition for the top defensive honors, though.

Kessler leads the country in blocks per game (4.7) to go along with averages of 5.6 defensive rebounds and 1.0 steals in 29 starts for Auburn.

In terms of perimeter players, McCullar is the driving force behind a Texas Tech defense that ranks second in KenPom.com's adjusted defensive efficiency.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

How those four players and the other six semifinalists perform during their upcoming conference tournaments will likely play a key role in the next list cutdown.

The four finalists will be announced March 16, and the award will be handed out April 3.