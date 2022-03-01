Russell Wilson Downplays Changing Twitter Avatar Amid Seahawks Trade Rumors

AP Photo/David Becker

Don't read too much into Russell Wilson's Twitter avatar, online detectives.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback and Ciara joined Today on Tuesday and discussed a number of topics, including the fact the avatar on his Twitter page no longer includes his NFL team.

"I changed my picture to me and my dad, and everybody freaked out," he said while laughing. "I think that more than anything else I'm focused on winning and what I'm doing right now."

He also said, "I think the West Coast is better for me right now. … Seattle's the place that I'm at right now, and I love it."

There has at least been speculation about Wilson's future, as Boardroom's Jordan Schultz reported Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay "would love to trade for him."

However, the rumors haven't generated nearly as many headlines as last offseason when there was plenty of uncertainty after ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wilson told the Seahawks he would accept going to the Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders or Chicago Bears in a trade.

For now, Wilson remains the leader of the Seahawks regardless of what his Twitter avatar is on a given day.