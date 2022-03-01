AJ Styles to Face Edge at WWE WrestleMania 38 After Accepting Open Challenge on Raw

Che Rosales/Getty Images

WWE Hall of Famer Edge has found his opponent for WrestleMania 38.

During this week's episode of Monday Night Raw, AJ Styles accepted Edge's open challenge, setting up a highly anticipated dream match between two fan-favorite superstars who have never shared the ring in a one-on-one contest.

After Styles accepted the match, Edge attacked him in a surprising heel turn. He hit Styles with two con-chair-tos to the head and left him lying in the ring as the show went off the air.

The only time Styles and Edge have shared a ring was the 2020 Royal Rumble match, when Edge made a shocking return after his 2011 retirement because of multiple neck injuries. Styles attempted to take a massive bump when Edge speared him, but he ended up separating his shoulder after landing awkwardly.

At 44 years old, Styles is still widely regarded as one of the best in-ring performers in wrestling today. The 48-year-old Edge hasn't been wrestling nearly as frequently as Styles, but he's had some strong performances since his return.

Edge was embroiled in a feud with universal champion Roman Reigns last year before transitioning to an acclaimed long-term rivalry with Seth Rollins. He most recently teamed with his wife Beth Phoenix to defeat The Miz and his wife Maryse at this year's Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

A match between Styles and Edge will undoubtedly be one of the most intriguing bouts on the card for WrestleMania 38. Over a decade ago when they were competing for different promotions, Edge in WWE and Styles in Impact/TNA, they were the faces of their respective companies. Now, they will meet in the ring in a match few thought would ever happen.