Troy Aikman Says He'd 'Love' to Keep Working with Joe Buck amid ESPN Rumors

Troy Aikman is headed to ESPN, but he doesn't want his broadcasting partnership with Joe Buck to end.

Aikman addressed his relationship with Buck and said he would love to continue working with him during a discussion with Mike Leslie of WFAA (h/t Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk):

"We have a great friendship. We really do. We've been through a lot. We've been through a lot in our profession, but we've also been through a lot in our personal lives. We've kind of paralleled a lot of things in our personal lives as well, and we've helped each other get through a lot of that. I know that that's not as norm. I think a lot of partners get along, but to be as good a friends as what we are. ... I mean he truly is one of my best friends.

"There's probably more that could be said, and I think maybe it will in the right time. But there's been some disappointment on how maybe that was taken for granted by some. He's been a fantastic partner. In my opinion, he's the best in the business, and yeah, I'd love nothing more than to continue to work with him."

Aikman's comments come after Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported "Buck is atop ESPN's list to pair with Aikman."

Marchand noted Buck has one more year remaining on his deal with Fox that pays him $11 million annually and suggested "ESPN could try to blow Fox out of the water" when it comes to money.

Chemistry would not be a concern for ESPN if it were able to land Buck considering he and Aikman have called games together since 2002.

Marchand also reported Al Michaels could be a backup plan for ESPN if it is unable to get Buck from Fox, although the legendary broadcaster who has recently done NBC's Sunday Night Football with Cris Collinsworth has also been in discussion with Amazon for its Thursday Night Football package.

Regardless of who his partner is, Aikman, who was a Hall of Fame quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, will be one of the faces of ESPN's Monday Night Football coverage on what Marchand reported will be a five-year, $90 million deal.

Yet player movement won't be the only storyline this offseason with some of the biggest names in NFL broadcasting potentially headed elsewhere.