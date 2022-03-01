Carmella, Queen Zelina vs. Sasha Banks, Naomi Title Match Set for WWE WrestleMania 38

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

During this week's episode of Monday Night Raw, the opponents for WWE women's tag team champions Queen Zelina and Carmella at WrestleMania 38 were revealed.

The company announced that Zelina and Carmella will defend their titles against SmackDown superstars Sasha Banks and Naomi during the two-night event on April 2-3.

Zelina and Carmella have held the women's tag team titles since November when they defeated Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. Since then, they've defended their belts just one time in early January in a rematch against the former titleholders.

Naomi and Banks put out a challenge to Carmella and Zelina during last Friday's episode of SmackDown Live and the champions accepted on Monday. Banks and Naomi were formerly aligned as members of Team B.A.D. when Banks joined WWE's main roster in 2015.

Banks is already a two-time tag team champion. Alongside Bayley, she was part of the first team to win the women's tag titles when they were introduced in 2019. Banks is also a six-time women's champion, winning the Raw title five times and the SmackDown belt once.

Naomi is a two-time SmackDown women's champion, but she hasn't held a title since 2017. She was previously involved in a long-term rivalry with Sonya Deville.

WrestleMania 38 will be held in Dallas. The other known matches so far are the Raw women's title match between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair, the SmackDown women's title match between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey, and a "title vs. title" match between WWE champion Brock Lesnar and universal champion Roman Reigns.