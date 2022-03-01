Aaron Rodgers Rumors: Packers Discussing New Contract with QB for a Potential Return

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Almost the entire NFL world is awaiting the decision by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers as to whether he wants to stick with Green Bay, retire or be traded to a different team.

But the Packers reportedly aren't just sitting around while they wait. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Green Bay is in contact with Rodgers' representatives to have a deal in place if he chooses to return to the team in 2022.

"Nothing is done, but they are having discussions," Rapoport stated. "They are having negotiations to have a deal, hopefully for them, ready to go if and when Aaron Rodgers firmly and finally decides that he wants to return."

Rodgers earned his second consecutive MVP award in 2021 after another stellar season in his impressive career. He is entering the final year of his contract after signing a four-year extension in 2018 worth $134 million. He is set to earn a base salary of $26.47 million in 2022, per Sportrac.

According to Rapoport, a potential new deal for Rodgers would be one that surpasses the salary of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes for the largest in the league.

"This would be a short-term deal that would make Rodgers the highest-paid player in the NFL," Rapoport said. "Of course, that is what the reigning MVP deserves and likely what he will get."

Rodgers told Pat McAfee last week that he had yet to make a decision regarding his future. He put out a lengthy post on Instagram thanking his teammates, coaches and the Packers organization, which has led to speculation that he was saying goodbye to the franchise.

Despite the lack of clarity surrounding Rodgers' decision, Rapoport says the Packers are operating from a place of optimism and they will be patient while Rodgers figures things out.

"Again, nothing is done, but the two sides are at least going back and forth, having discussions waiting for Rodgers to make his decision," Rapoport said. "Of course, the Packers want to do nothing to get in the way of that, but they hope and believe he'll want to come back."