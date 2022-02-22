Aaron Rodgers Says He Hasn't Made Decision on NFL Future After Cryptic IG Post

AP Photo/Matt Ludtke

Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers said Tuesday on The Pat McAfee Show that he has not yet made a decision on his future:

It comes after Rodgers thanked the Packers and his teammates in an Instagram post on Monday:

The post also featured several pictures of himself with Packers teammates.

The cryptic post fueled speculation that he could either announce his retirement or a decision to leave Green Bay for a new team in 2022. He previously said on The Pat McAfee Show that he would consider breaking news of his future on the podcast, but it didn't happen on Tuesday.

"There will be no news today," Rodgers said. "No decision on my future."

He explained his Instagram post was not related:

Rodgers was named the NFL's MVP for the second year in a row, leading the Packers to 13 wins for the third straight season. The Packers fell short of the Super Bowl in each of these seasons, most recently losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the playoffs.

The 38-year-old remains under contract for two more seasons, but the Packers already drafted a potential replacement in Jordan Love and they can save $19.8 million against the salary cap by trading or releasing Rodgers, per Spotrac.

After a tumultuous 2021 offseason where the quarterback held out of minicamp and organized team activities, Rodgers' future remains a question mark.

A decision could still come soon. Rodgers said he wants to provide clarity before the Packers place the franchise tag on receiver Davante Adams, via Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. The franchise tag window opened Tuesday and will close on March 8.