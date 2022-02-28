Former Kentucky Star Tyler Ulis Suffers Ankle Injury, More in Head-On Car Crash

AP Photo/John Raoux

Former Kentucky Wildcats basketball star Tyler Ulis, who also appeared in NBA games for the Phoenix Suns and Chicago Bulls, suffered a broken left ankle, "bad cut" on his left leg and scratch on his face from a head-on car accident.

Ulis' father, James, told Jerry Tipton of Kentucky.com his son was driving south on the interstate when a driver who was going north on the south side collided with him Friday night/Saturday morning.

"She smacked Tyler head on," James said. "It was a tough one, but thank God he is alive."

Ulis posted pictures of himself on Instagram that revealed casts on both arms and one of his legs.

Kentucky head coach John Calipari tweeted his support for his former player:

Ulis is scheduled to undergo surgery on his ankle Wednesday.

The Suns selected the Kentucky product with a second-round pick in 2016, and he appeared in 132 games for the team during his first two seasons in the NBA. He also appeared in one game for the Bulls during the 2018-19 campaign and has since suited up for the G League affiliates of the Bulls, Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings.

Yet he is best known for his time on the Wildcats.

Ulis played two seasons for Calipari in 2014-15 and 2015-16 and helped lead the team to a Final Four in his first campaign as a moderate contributor in the rotation before becoming a star in his second season.

He was the SEC Player of the Year, SEC Defensive Player of the Year and Bob Cousy Award winner as the best point guard in the nation and a consensus All-American in 2015-16.