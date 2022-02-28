Jake Paul Has Engaged in 'Dialogue' About Joining Bellator, Scott Coker Says

Warren Little/Getty Images

Jake Paul is one of the most talked-about figures in combat sports, and now he's drawing interest from a prominent mixed martial arts organization.

Bellator MMA President Scott Coker recently said he's open to doing business with the 25-year-old boxer, if and when he wants to transition to MMA.

"If Jake Paul is serious and wants to do it, we're here," Coker told TalkSport (via TMZ Sports). "We're already talking about [it]."

Coker said that Paul has expressed a desire to compete in MMA once he has 10 fights in the boxing ring. He has an undefeated record of 5-0 with four knockouts, including victories over former UFC fighters Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

Coker said that talks have already begun with Paul, considering he competes under Showtime Boxing and Showtime is Bellator's broadcasting partner.

"You know, when I say talking about it, he's with Showtime boxing and he did the fight with T-Wood. There's dialogue," Coker said. "I think he wants to do 10 boxing fights and then come over to MMA."

While the door is apparently open to Paul in Bellator, the boxer has also been putting himself on the UFC's radar by igniting a feud with the promotion's president, Dana White. Paul put out a diss track against White in January, and he also invested in the UFC's parent company Endeavor in his continued advocacy for increased fighter pay.

Paul's next boxing opponent is not yet known, but he's remained involved in the combat sports world. He's been acting as the lead promoter for Amanda Serrano ahead of her scheduled fight against undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor on April 30 in Madison Square Garden.