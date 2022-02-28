2022 NFL Draft Rumors: League 'Lukewarm' on QB Class, Will Increase Focus on Veterans

AP Photo/Steve Luciano

Quarterback-needy teams around the NFL will reportedly look for upgrades in trades and free agency rather than the draft this offseason.

"There will be so much focus on the veteran market because the league is generally lukewarm on the draft class," Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported.

Howe listed Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson as potential trade candidates this offseason. The Washington Commanders, Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers are among the teams that will be "diligent" in seeking new quarterbacks.

Trades for high-level quarterbacks will be costly, both in terms of the return package and the hit to the salary cap, but it could be a safer bet than relying on a rookie from the 2022 class.

Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder, Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett, Ole Miss' Matt Corral, Liberty's Malik Willis and North Carolina's Sam Howell are all battling to be the first player taken at the position, although none have stood out as a true No. 1. Bleacher Report's Scouting Department listed Ridder as the top quarterback in the class but ranked him just 17th overall.

Several of the top options tried to prove themselves at the Senior Bowl, but they fell short of expectations.

"A couple of veteran NFL evaluators told me late in the week that they don't believe there's a single NFL starter in this year's quarterback class," Albert Breer of MMQB reported.

It would be a significant change from the 2021 class, which featured five quarterbacks taken in the first 15 picks, including each of the first three overall. Teams also trusted these players early on, with Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Justin Fields and Mac Jones each starting at least 10 games last year.

This time around, NFL teams might target other positions in the draft and fill their quarterback needs with a veteran.