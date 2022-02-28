UNC vs. Duke Average Ticket Price Revealed for Mike Krzyzewski's Final Home Game

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

If you didn't already get your tickets for Saturday's game between Duke and North Carolina, then you might be out of luck.

The average ticket price at StubHub exceeds $5,000 for what will be the final home contest for legendary Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski:

This may not even be a good game in terms of the action on the court.

Duke blew out UNC by 20 points during the last meeting between the teams in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Although the Tar Heels have since won five of their past six, they figure to be big underdogs.

But whether this is another epic encounter in one of college basketball's biggest rivalries is of secondary concern. Anticipation has been building toward this occasion for months because of what it represents for Krzyzewski.

Coach K divulged in October that the V Foundation auctioned off four tickets to the game for $1 million:

The atmosphere inside Cameron Indoor Stadium is always special for Duke vs. UNC. For those lucky enough to attend Saturday's clash in person, it won't be a moment they soon forget.