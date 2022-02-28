IOC Wants Athletes from Russia, Belarus Banned from Events After Ukraine Invasion

AP Photo/Ben Curtis

The International Olympic Committee urged sports' governing bodies to ban Russian athletes from international competitions after the country's attack on Ukraine, per Graham Dunbar of the Associated Press.

The potential ban would also apply to competitors from Belarus, which has abetted Russia's invasion.

The IOC says it's acting with a "heavy heart," but it's needed to "protect the integrity of global sports competitions and for the safety of all the participants."

Russia began its invasion on Feb. 24, which the IOC said was a "breach of the Olympic Truce" during the Olympic games. A United Nations resolution was adopted to keep peace from seven days before the start of the Beijing Winter Olympics on Feb. 4 until seven days after the Paralympic Games end on March 13.

The IOC previously called for competitions held in Russia and Belarus to be moved.

The latest statement could be more severe for Russian athletes, especially with the 2022 men's World Cup on the horizon.

Russia's men's national team is set to enter a qualifying playoff against Poland, Sweden and Czech Republic beginning March 24, but all three teams announced they would not compete against the Russian squad.

FIFA has not yet banned Russia from its competition but announced the team would not be able to use its nation's anthem or flag. It would compete under the name RFU, an acronym for the Russian Football Union.

IOC took a similar measure with the country's athletes amid a doping scandal, with competitors representing the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC).

Teams have also called for Russia to be banned from the upcoming world hockey championships in May.