Packers, Bucs, Saints, Cardinals, Jaguars to Host 2022 NFL International Games

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints, Arizona Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars and Green Bay Packers are set to host the NFL's five international games for the 2022 season.

The Buccaneers will host the NFL's first-ever game in Germany, and the Cardinals are set to host the league's first game in Mexico since 2019. The Saints, Jaguars and Packers are set for trips to the United Kingdom.

"We are very excited to be staging five games outside the United States in 2022, and thank the owners for their continued commitment to growing the sport internationally," NFL Executive Vice President of Club Business and League Events Peter O'Reilly said in a statement. "Our fans in Germany, Mexico and the UK can look forward to seeing some of the most iconic names and biggest stars in the League and enjoying an incredible series of events."

Continued overseas growth was a major push behind the league's expansion to a 17-game regular-season schedule.

The Packers will become the 32nd NFL team to host an international game when they make a trip to Wembley Stadium. The Jaguars will be hosting their NFL-high ninth international game, as they've become a London fixture in recent seasons.

Dates for each of the games, along with the opponents for the five teams, will be determined when the NFL makes its regular-season scheduling announcement. The NFL typically announces its season schedule in May.