Report: Nuggets' Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. May Play in Playoffs After Injuries

The Denver Nuggets have gotten just nine combined games between Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. this season, but there is reportedly a "strong sense" the two could be back by the playoffs, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic.

Porter is reportedly on track to return from his back injury by mid-March, per Amick. The forward underwent surgery in December and hasn't played since Nov. 6.

Murray has yet to play in 2021-22 after tearing his ACL last April.

President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly said earlier this month on Altitude Sports Radio that both Murray and Porter could be physically cleared "hopefully in the not too distant future."

If each player returns to full strength, it could help shift the dynamic of the NBA playoffs.

Denver entered Monday sixth in the Western Conference at 36-25, relying mostly on reigning MVP Nikola Jokic. The center is currently averaging 25.5 points, 13.8 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game.

Murray averaged 21.2 points and 4.8 assists per game last season before his injury. And in the 2020 playoffs, he averaged a team-high 26.5 points per game while leading the Nuggets to the Western Conference Finals.

Without him in 2021, Denver was swept out of the second round of the playoffs.

Porter, meanwhile, was off to a slow start in 2021-22 before his injury but had a breakout year in 2020-21. The forward averaged 19.0 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, shooting 44.5 percent from three-point range.

If he returns near that level, the Nuggets could be a scary team to face this postseason.