Kyler Murray Says He Wants Cardinals to Commit to Him with Long-Term Contract

Kyler Murray ended speculation about his future Monday, reaffirming his commitment to the Arizona Cardinals—so long as the team pays him like a franchise quarterback.

Murray's agent, Erik Burkhardt, released a statement to ESPN's Adam Schefter, saying he sent the Cardinals a contract proposal that "represents a real commitment from the organization."

Burkhardt did not detail the contract offer given to the Cardinals but said it would keep Murray's cap number low for next season, with hopes of retaining players and bolstering the roster with free agents.

It's likely any competitive offer for Murray's services begins in the range of $40 million per year.

“Actions speak much louder than words in this volatile business,” the statement says. “It is now simply up to the Cardinals to decide if they prioritize their rapidly improving, 24-year-old, already 2x Pro Bowl QB, who led the organization from 3 wins before his arrival to 11-wins and their first playoff appearance in 5 years.”

Murray threw for 3,787 yards and 24 touchdowns against 10 interceptions while adding 423 yards and five scores as a runner in 2021. He led the Cardinals to an 11-6 record and earned his second Pro Bowl berth, but the season didn't end in the way either he or the franchise had hoped.

The Los Angeles Rams dominated Murray and the Cardinals in a 34-11 Wild Card Round romp, with Murray looking flustered in his first playoff start. He threw for 137 yards and two interceptions while adding only six rushing yards. The Cardinals ended the season with five losses in their last six games.

It's clear the disappointing end to the season created some tension between Murray and the Cardinals as the quarterback wiped all mentions of the team from his social media. ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported earlier this month that Murray is seen as "self-centered, immature and someone who points fingers."

Murray seemingly responded to the report by posting, "all of this nonsense is not what I'm about, never has been, never will be."

It seems he has lobbed the ball back into the Cardinals' court with a public plea to get paid.

Murray is headed into the fourth year of his rookie contract. The Cardinals will have a fifth-year option on the deal, which they're almost certain to take.