WWE WrestleMania 38 Rumors on Vince McMahon vs. Pat Mcafee Match, Elias, Carmella

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from WWE and AEW.

Pat McAfee, Vince McMahon Program Set for WrestleMania?

This really depends on which version of which report you want to read, but it's looking increasingly like Pat McAfee and Vince McMahon are set for some sort of program at WrestleMania 38.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported McAfee vs. McMahon is currently on the internal cards, but it will be a "smoke and mirrors event," per Sai Mohan of Wrestling Inc. There are no plans for the 76-year-old McMahon to take any bumps in a potential match.

Which, whew. When the rumors first cropped up regarding McMahon potentially getting in the ring, alarm sirens were going off. Even in the world of modern medicine, there's no reason for a 76-year-old to be getting in a wrestling ring for a match—particularly against an NFL punter turned media personality/color commentator.

The most sensible scenario would see McMahon use Austin Theory as a stand-in—in large part because it's hard to see McAfee participating in a WrestleMania angle to be squashed by his aging boss.

As for now, we'll have to see how the storyline plays out—with things likely getting underway when McMahon makes his Pat McAfee Show debut this week.

No Current Plans for Elias on WWE TV

Elias has not been seen on WWE programming since setting his guitar on fire and promising to remake his character last July.

It does not appear we'll be seeing a return anytime soon.

Ringside News reported WWE creative has no plans to bring Elias back to television, with him being described as being in "creative purgatory."

“I don’t remember the last time his name came up. It’s been so long," a member of WWE Creative told Ringside News.

Carmella Wants WrestleMania Moment

Carmella wants her moment in the spotlight.

While she's half of the women's tag team champions, she's yet to get a major moment at WrestleMania and wants that to change this year. She recently spoke of her desire to get into a major storyline ahead of Mania during an appearance on the After the Bell with Corey Graves show.

“I am one-half of the tag team champions, although we haven’t really been doing much as of late,” Carmella said, per Wrestling Inc. “I have no idea what’s in the future for the tag team champions, I would really like to have a WrestleMania moment. I’ve never had a WrestleMania moment in my entire career and I’ve been here since 2016. You can say I won the WrestleMania women’s battle royal and that was great, but I’m talking, I want a moment.

“I want a prominent storyline, I want a championship match at WrestleMania, I’ve never had that in my career and I want that. I think some people may say I’ve had my time in my career, I won Money in the Bank, cashed in on Charlotte Flair but why is that the only thing that I have to be known for? I’m so much more than that and I want to be so much more than that, and I think that’s okay to want more than that.”

It appears Carmella and Queen Zelina are heading into a feud with Sasha Banks and Naomi, who suddenly became a tag team Friday on SmackDown. WWE hasn't done much to prioritize the women's tag titles, but Banks' name alone might be enough to get Carmella on the card.