Lakers' Russell Westbrook Not Fazed by Fans Booing: 'They Can Take Their Ass Home'

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Russell Westbrook has been at the center of scorn all season from Lakers fans, but he says he hasn't let it impact him off the floor.

"Nah," Westbrook told reporters when asked if he brings the criticism home with him. "Take it home? For what? S--t. Take it home? I got three beautiful kids at my house. Why would I take it home? If they boo, they can take their ass home. I ain't worried about that. It doesn't bother me none. ...

"I can only answer if I take them home: No. But as for our team, I don't think it's something we got to deal with. And kind of move forward."

Westbrook continued his rough stretch of play in Sunday's 123-95 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, finishing with 16 points, six rebounds and one assist while turning the ball over seven times and making only five of his 15 shot attempts. The Lakers were outscored by a team-worst 26 points when Westbrook was on the floor.

For the month of February, the 2017 NBA MVP is averaging just 13.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists while shooting 36.3 percent from the floor.

The Lakers have lost five of their last six overall to drop to 27-33. They're 3.5 games behind the Los Angeles Clippers for the No. 8 seed and would be forced to win two play-in games to reach the playoffs if the season ended today.

"It all starts with a win. That's what it starts with," Westbrook said of turning things around. "Try to get off of this slide and get a win and learn from that win with things you did well, things that you didn't do so well. So it always starts with that and how you can try to get into a game-by-game situation."