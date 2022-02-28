Las Vegas Marathon Results 2022: Men's and Women's Top Finishers

Kyle Rivas/Getty Images for Rock 'n' Roll Marathon

For the first time since 2019, runners from across the world flocked to the Sin City to run the Rock 'n' Roll Las Vegas Marathon. The race was canceled in each of the previous two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the end, it was a hometown star who earned the win on the women's side as British runner and Las Vegas representative Ellie Stevens was victorious in the half marathon. The men's race was won by Canada's Justin Kent.

Women's Las Vegas Half Marathon Top Finishers

1. Ellie Stevens (USA), 1:17:53

2. Danae Dracht (USA), 1:18:24

3. Kirsten Lee (CAN), 1:18:40

Source: track.rtrt.me

Men's Las Vegas Half Marathon Top Finishers

1. Justin Kent (CAN), 1:04:38

2. John Borjesson (SWE), 1:06:24

3. Andy Wacker (USA), 1:06:45

Source: track.rtrt.me

Stevens is a longtime middle distance athlete who dealt with some misfortune throughout the early part of her career. She had multiple competitions derailed by battles with the mumps in 2006 and 2007. She also suffered a stress fracture in her foot as well as the skin disease impetigo before being diagnosed with chronic fatigue.

The 37-year-old has been living in Las Vegas for the past four years. Stevens reportedly overcame a blister on her foot to come away with her first win in the event. The women's race was hotly contested, as second- and third-place finishers Danae Dracht and Kirsten Lee were within a minute of Stevens' final time.

"I’ve run this race for so many years," Stevens said afterward, per Mark Anderson of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "Finally, I managed to win. I’m happy. I love this race."

Kent had a much easier time in the men's race as he blew away the field by nearly two minutes. He was coming off a personal-best time of 1:03:31 set two weeks ago in Vancouver, so he wasn't fully satisfied with his performance despite the easy win.

"I think I fell asleep a little bit," Kent said. "You are so distracted in this straight of a race. I think I maybe slowed down without noticing."

There were also 10-kilometer and five-kilometer races ran on Sunday. The women's winners were Canada's Carolyn Coffin (42:05) in the 10K and Mexico's Itzel Bautista Frias (18:25) in the 5K. Frias' countryman, Alejandro Belmares, (36:44) won the men's 10K, while USA's Brady Grayson (16:38) was victorious in the 5K.

The Las Vegas Marathon is part of the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon series, with 22 events planned for this year. There are two events scheduled for next month, the first in Medellin, Colombia, on March 6 and the latter on March 26 in Washington, D.C.

Previous installments of the Las Vegas Marathon included a full marathon, half marathon, 10-kilometer and five-kilometer races. But the full marathon was scrapped this year and isn't on any schedule until the April 23-24 event in Nashville.