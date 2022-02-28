Luka Doncic, Mavericks Rally from 21-Point Deficit to Stun Stephen Curry, Warriors

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

The Golden State Warriors have had a few up-and-down weeks of late. Those tumultuous tides hit again Sunday.

Despite leading by as many as 21 points in the third quarter, the Dubs watched as Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie and the Dallas Mavericks erased that deficit with a 26-3 run in the fourth quarter, winning 107-101.

It was a tough loss for a Warriors team already dealing with the absence of Draymond Green (lower back injury) and Klay Thompson, who missed the game with a general illness. The good news for Golden State on an otherwise forgettable night is that Green is closer to returning to game action and participated in a full practice Saturday.

"It's great just to have his energy back in the gym, his voice," Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters Saturday. "He looked great, physically. So that's a very positive step for him and we'll go from here."

The Warriors (43-18) have remained one of the league's best teams despite dealing with a number of injuries. Young center James Wiseman has yet to play this year as he recovers from a torn meniscus. But those absences were surely felt against the Mavs.

Dallas (36-25), meanwhile, has to be thrilled with the resilient win, as the team continues to come together after dealing Kristaps Porzingis to the Washington Wizards ahead of the trade deadline. On Sunday, Dinwiddie sure made that deal look smart.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Key Stats

Luka Doncic, DAL: 34 points, 11 rebounds

Spencer Dinwiddie, DAL: 24 points, five assists

Dorian Finney-Smith, DAL: 14 points, nine boards

Stephen Curry, GSW: 27 points, 10 assists

Andrew Wiggins, GSW: 18 points

Kevon Looney, GSW: Eight points, 10 rebounds

Doncic And Dinwiddie Went Off

The Warriors looked to have this one under control, leading by as many as 21 points midway through the third quarter, only to watch the Mavericks stun them down the stretch.

That was in large part due to Doncic—who didn't have his most efficient performance on the perimeter (3-of-9 from three) but still kept the Mavs afloat on a night when the team's four other starters combined for just 34 points—and Dinwiddie coming off the bench to spark the comeback.

On one hand, the struggles of the other starters is a major concern for a Dallas team that has failed to pair Doncic with a reliable second star for his entire career. On the other hand, Dinwiddie helping the Mavs erase that huge deficit is an excellent sign for the team going forward.

The Doncic-Dinwiddie partnership is showing signs of potential. That's all the Mavs can ask for as they battle for playoff positioning.

Curry Was Dishing; His Teammates Were Not

It wasn't Curry's best night from deep (3-of-10), but he almost made up for it by facilitating for his teammates at a high level.

But while Dinwiddie thrived off Dallas' bench, the Warriors reserves couldn't protect the lead.

Given Golden State's injury issues, a loss to a playoff-bound Mavs team can be forgiven, especially on a night when Curry was a bit cold from deep. But to blow such a huge lead won't sit well with the Dubs, who surely feel as though they gave one away.

What's Next?

The Warriors will look to make it three wins in a row when they travel to face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET. The Mavs will try to snap their losing streak in Los Angeles against the Lakers that same night at 10 p.m. ET on TNT.